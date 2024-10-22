UP woman held under 'digital arrest' pays over Rs 2.9 lakh to fraudsters; probe on

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A woman was put under 'digital arrest' here by cyber criminals for 48 hours and coerced into paying over Rs 2.9 lakh, prompting the police to lodge an FIR, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional SP Kalu Singh said Shristi Mishra, a local resident, informed the police on October 18 that she received a call on October 9 from an unknown number. She was asked to press 9 on the keypad after which her call was transferred.

Mishra was told that a person has been arrested in a Rs 38-lakh fraud committed using her phone number, the ASP said.

The caller, as per the complainant, then told her that 10 per cent of the defrauded amount was transferred to her account. The woman was told she was under 'digital arrest' till the probe is on.

ASP Singh said Mishra was kept under 'digital arrest' for 48 hours and was threatened of legal action if she did not transfer the amount. She ended up paying Rs 2,94,262 to the accused.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on October 18 under the provisions of IT Act at Chopan police station and a detailed probe is on in the matter.

'Digital house arrest' is a tactic where cybercriminals confine victims to their homes in order to scam them. The offenders generate fear by making audio or video calls, frequently posing as law enforcement officers using AI-generated voices or video technology. PTI COR ABN RPA