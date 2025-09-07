UP: Woman held with teen lover over girl's murder in Hathras village

Hathras (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A woman was arrested and a teenager was detained in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl in a village here under the Sikandra Rau Police Station area. Urvi had gone missing around 10 am on Wednesday from her home, where a function was being held. Around 1.30 pm, her body was found inside a well, stuffed in a jute bag with a cloth tied around her neck. The post-mortem report confirmed death by strangulation. "The girl had seen the arrested woman and the minor in a compromising position. The girl threatened to tell her father, and as she was leaving, the two strangled her to death," Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh said. The woman, aged around 30, confessed that she had been in a relationship with the 17-year-old boy for about three months. On the day of the incident, with her husband and mother-in-law away, she invited the boy over. "The girl walked in on them and, despite being warned, said she would tell her father. The two then killed her, stuffed her body in a sack, and threw it in an abandoned well," the officer said. The woman at the time of her arrest had bite marks on her hand, inflicted likely by the girl in her struggle to escape, he added. PTI COR CDN VN VN