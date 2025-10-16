UP: Woman, her brother sentenced to life for husband's murder

Agra (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a woman and her brother to life imprisonment for her husband's murder, while her father was awarded a seven-year jail term, officials said on Thursday.

According to Advocate Awadhesh Sharma, who represented the prosecution, bank manager Sachin Upadhyay (34) was strangled to death at his home in the Tajganj area on October 11, 2023. Before being killed, he was also allegedly beaten, he added.

After hearing the arguments and examining 18 witnesses on Wednesday, the court of Additional District Judge (ADJ-17) Nitin Thakur pronounced the verdict.

The judge sentenced Sachin's wife, Priyanka, and brother-in-law, Krishna, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 each.

His father-in-law, advocate Vijendra Rawat, who also serves as president of the Collectorate Bar Association, was sentenced to seven years in prison along with a fine of Rs 1,000, Sharma added.

According to the case details, Sachin and Priyanka were married in February 2015, but their relationship soon turned sour due to domestic disputes.

The prosecution alleged that these tensions eventually led to Sachin's murder, carried out by his wife and her brother.