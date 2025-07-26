UP: Woman injured after jilted lover opens fire in Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was injured after a man, whom police suspect to be a jilted lover, shot her multiple times at a temple here on Saturday.

According to police, the accused Rahul Diwakar (24), was arrested following an encounter.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am at the Rani Ka Shiv temple in Kila-Ki-Bazaria when Divyanshi Rathore, a B.Sc student was offering prayers, Station House Officer (SHO) Fateh Bahadur Singh said.

He said that while she was was offering prayers at the temple, Rahul opened fire three times at her.

The accused fled the scene after the attack and Divyanshi sustained critical injuries to her stomach and other body parts, the officer said.

She was taken to a hospital and her condition is stated critical, he added.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of spurned lover and an FIR has been registered with investigations underway," the SHO said, adding that Divyanshi was going to marry another man.

Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha told PTI that the accused was arrested near Orandya Mandal village after an encounter. "Rahul sustained a leg injury during the encounter and has been arrested," the SP said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ