UP: Woman injured as old firecrackers drying on house roof explode

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A woman was severely injured in an explosion caused by old firecrackers at a house in Khatuli town of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said.

According to the police, some old firecrackers were kept for drying on the roof of the house in Islamnagar locality when they exploded, injuring 30-year-old Ashi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said the injured woman was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information suggests that the explosion happened as the crackers were in the process of drying. Further probe is underway, he said.

The explosion also caused damage to the structure of the house, the police said.