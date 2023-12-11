UP: Woman jumps in front of train with 3-yr-old son, both killed

Ballia (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A woman allegedly died by jumping in front of a train with her 3-year-old son here on Monday, police said.

Rinku Devi (28) along with her son Aditya died by suicide by jumping in front of a train on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur rail section near Ubhaon village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said.

On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, the DSP said.

Prima facie domestic dispute appeared to be the reason behind the incident, however, an investigation is underway in the matter, he added. PTI COR SAB RPA