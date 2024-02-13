UP: Woman jumps into river with daughters, 3 drown

Mathura (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) A woman jumped into Yamuna river here along with her three minor daughters following an argument with her husband, police said on Tuesday.

While Poonam (32) was saved by some people, her three daughters Anshika (8), Vanshika (6) and Charu (3) drowned, Superintendent of Police (city) Arvind Kumar said.

According to police, Poonam had a suspicion that her husband Hariom was having an affair, so she threatened the woman over the phone.

On Monday, the woman approached the local police station with the call recordings where Poonam was threatening her. An agreement was reached between the three, however, the couple argued after reaching home and Hariom left the house, they said.

Poonam followed him with her daughters and later jumped into the river, police said.

The people present around the ghat rescued Poonam and admitted her to the hospital while her daughters drowned, they said.

The SP said that the couple got married in 2015. PTI COR NAV NB NB