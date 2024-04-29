UP: Woman jumps into well along with 2 sons over family dispute, all die

Banda (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) A woman and her two sons died on Monday allegedly after she jumped into a well along with them following a dispute with her husband, police here said.

Advertisment

An argument broke out between Anju Devi (24) and her husband when he gave Rs 200 to his mother as she had to go somewhere, police said.

In the afternoon, Anju left her house in Majra Jhalmal Colony in Unchadih village along with her two sons -- 8-month-old Sudeep and Sudhir (3), Additional Superintendent of Police (Chitrakoot) Chakrapani Tripathi said.

She went to a well in a deserted place and jumped into it with her sons, he said.

During the search by the family members, the bodies of all three were found in the well, after which the police were informed.

The Additional SP said that the police pulled out the bodies from the well and sent them for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV NB NB