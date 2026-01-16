UP: Woman jumps into well with infant daughter, both die

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A woman and her five-month-old daughter died after she allegedly jumped into a well with the infant in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Friday, police said.

The police have arrested the woman's husband and brother-in-law on charges of abetment of suicide, they said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The incident occurred in Badgauna Khurd village in the Yamuna Nagar region here, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kaurihara) Abdus Salam Khan said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and, with the help of villagers, retrieved the bodies of the woman and her infant daughter from the well. The woman was identified as Sonam Patel, he said.

The officer said that a complaint was lodged by the deceased woman's brother, accusing her husband Shiv Babu and Shiv Babu's brother-in-law Laxman Patel of abetting her to commit suicide.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.

Both the named accused have been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway, the ACP added. PTI RAJ KIS SHS