UP: Woman killed, 21 others injured in truck-pickup vehicle collision

Meerut (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman died, and 21 others were injured, when a truck hit a pickup vehicle from the side near a private hospital in Kharkhauda police station area of Meerut district, police said on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, the passengers in the ill-fated pickup vehicle were returning from Syana in Bulandshahr district to their village in Meerut when the accident occurred late Monday evening.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the truck driver's speeding and negligence caused the accident.

Kharkhauda police station SHO Rajpal Singh said that the truck driver is absconding and is being searched for.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh (50), a resident of Meerut district, the SHO said, and added that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.