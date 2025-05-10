UP: Woman killed, 6 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Etawah

Etawah (UP), May 10 (PTI) A woman was killed and six others were injured when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees to the Kachariya Baba Ashram here on Saturday overturned, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Nagendra Choubey said around a dozen devotees were en route the Ashramin Sahaso area from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh.

The accident occurred on Titawali road when the tractor overturned and fell into a ditch on the roadside, he said.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took the injured to a hospital, where doctors decalred a woman brought dead, the officer added.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Rani Devi, a resident of Umrikiti village, police said.

CO Choubey said that the injured are undergoing treatment and further investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ