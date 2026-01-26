UP: Woman killed after getting hit by government vehicle

Sonbhadra (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman died on Monday afternoon after allegedly being hit by a government vehicle belonging to a circle officer (Pipri) near Murdhwa turn in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said.

The accident occurred when the police vehicle overturned and fell into a ditch approximately eight feet deep. The circle officer, the driver, and the security guard sustained injuries in the incident, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said that a truck suddenly appeared in front of the police vehicle. To avoid a collision, the driver swerved left, but both the truck and the police vehicle struck the woman, resulting in her death. In the accident, the police vehicle overturned, causing injuries to Circle Officer Harsh Pandey, his security guard, and the driver.

The SP said that all injured parties were taken to a local trauma centre and later referred to BHU Varanasi for further treatment. He confirmed that everyone in the police vehicle is now out of danger.

The deceased woman was identified as Aspatali Devi (55), a resident of Khadpathar in the Pipri police station area, police said, adding that her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.