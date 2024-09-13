UP: Woman killed by brothers-in-law over family dispute

Ballia (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was killed after she was allegedly attacked by her brothers-in-law with a stone, following a family dispute on Friday morning, police said.

The victim was identified as Sandhya Gupta, a resident of Rajput Nevri village, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Veer said that Gupta (45) was involved in a dispute with her two brothers-in-law, Vijay Gupta and Krishna Kumar Gupta.

"During the altercation, the brothers-in-law struck Gupta on the head with a stone, causing serious injuries. She was rushed to the district hospital, where she was pronounced dead by doctors," Veer said.

Based on Gupta's family's complaint, an FIR was lodged and the body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Veer added. PTI COR CDN HIG