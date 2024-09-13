UP: Woman killed, daughters injured after house collapses in Ghaziabad due to rains

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman was killed while her two daughters were injured when their dilapidated house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in here on Friday, police said.

"The deceased woman, Sundri Devi, and her daughters, Varsha (20) and Lakshmi (13), were sleeping in one room, while her sons, Rajan (24), Sagar (24), and Preeti (15) were in another room," Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Verma said.

The house in the Lakshmi Garden Colony was in a dilapidated condition. It had un-cemented walls and a roof constructed with iron girders and red stone blocks, Verma said.

Upon receiving information about the collapse, police arrived at the scene and, with the help of locals, rescued Sundri, Varsha, and Lakshmi. The injured were rushed to GTB Hospital in North East Delhi, where Sundri was declared dead.

The two injured daughters received medical treatment. The remaining three family members, Preeti, Rajan, and Sagar, were unharmed. The body of the deceased woman has been sent for a post-mortem examination, said the officer. PTI COR CDN HIG