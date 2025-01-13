UP: Woman killed, grandson injured in bike-truck collision in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) A woman was killed, and her grandson was injured in a bike-truck collision here on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Jafarganj Bypass in Kamrauli area, inspector-in-charge Abhinesh Kumar said.

"Isatul Nisha (58) from Kali Mardapar village, in Shukul Bazaar area, was travelling on a bike with her grandson when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with them," Kumar said.

The injured were taken to CSC Jagdishpur, where Nisha died during treatment and her grandson is undergoing treatment, he said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. The truck has been impounded and an investigation is underway," Kumar added.

In a separate incident an unidentified woman's body was found near the railway tracks in the Ramganj Bazar area on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway line, police said.

According to officials, the body was found near pillar number 74 of the Prayagraj-Faizabad railway section. The woman, believed to be around 60 years old, had severe head injuries.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Efforts are being made to identify the woman through social media and other sources," Ramganj Station House Officer (SHO) Yajendra Patel said.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing, he added. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ