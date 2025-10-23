UP: Woman killed, mother injured after firecracker dispute turns violent

Mathura (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman died and her mother was seriously injured in an alleged stone-pelting incident after a minor dispute between children bursting crackers turned violent here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased's father, Tikendra Singh, a resident of Jaint village, lodged a complaint alleging that on Wednesday night, due to an old enmity, Manohar and six others attacked his family after a quarrel erupted over children bursting crackers, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajeev Kumar Singh said.

"When my wife Saroj and daughter Sadhna went to complain about the issue, the accused started pelting stones from the roof with the intent to kill them. My daughter died from the injuries, while my wife was seriously hurt," Tikendra said in the complaint.

According to the police, Sadhna, who was married to Shankar, had recently come to her parental home to celebrate the Bhai Dooj festival.

She succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital, while her mother is in critical condition.

An FIR has been registered against the seven named accused, including Manohar, and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR ABN ANM NB