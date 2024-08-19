UP: Woman killed over dowry demands, husband among three held

Ballia (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A man and two of his family members have been arrested for killing his wife over dowry demands, police said on Monday.

The victim's father Pramod Rai from Zamania town in Ghazipur district lodged a complaint in the matter at the Narhi police station here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer said.

In his complaint, Pramod said his daughter Kumkum got married to Rajneesh Rai alias Golu, son of Satyendra Rai of Narhi village, in April, 2019, Veer said.

The complainant alleged that since the marriage, his daughter was often beaten up by her husband and in-laws for not being able to meet their dowry demands.

"On the night of August 16, my daughter's brother-in-law informed us that her health had deteriorated and called us to Buxar. On reaching Buxar,we found that my daughter had already died," the father claimed in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, police booked the accused husband Rajneesh, his parents, and brother Vikas Rai at the Narhi police station, the SP said.

Rajneesh, Vikas and Satyendra were arrested near Bairiya Tiraha here on Sunday and were sent to jail, the officer said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the victim's mother-in-law.