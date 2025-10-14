UP: Woman kills girl soon after giving birth, caught while dumping body in canal

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing her newborn daughter, with the matter coming to light when the accused tried to dump the body in a canal here, police said.

According to officials, the initial investigation suggests that the twice-divorced woman, Shehnaz, gave birth on Monday night out of an alleged illicit relationship, and she tried to dispose of the body to conceal the matter.

Police said the resident of Jamoli village allegedly killed the infant on Tuesday morning. She placed the body in a bag and reached the Babuganj canal, which raised suspicion among some locals there.

As she attempted to throw the bag into the water, they stopped her and informed the Dwarkaganj police outpost, an official said.

"A police team reached the spot and recovered the bag from the woman. On opening it, they found the newborn and took her to the Government Medical College, Sultanpur, where doctors declared the baby dead," a police official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Gosaiganj Ram Ashish Upadhyay said the matter came to light through local residents, and the woman was taken into custody soon after.

"The body has been sent for autopsy, and legal proceedings are underway," he said.