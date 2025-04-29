UP woman kills infant daughter over marital dispute

Etah (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) A woman allegedly strangled her three-month-old daughter to death on Tuesday following a dispute with her husband, police here said.

The incident took place in Ishepur village under Bagwala police station limits. Vinita was living with her daughter at her maternal home after a dispute with her husband, they said.

She strangled her daughter to death. After getting information, a police team arrived at the spot and sent the baby’s body for post-mortem examination at the medical college, they said.

Vinita has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, the police said.

Bagwala SHO Akhilesh Dixit said, “The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received. However, preliminary findings suggest the child was strangled.” Family members of the woman told police that Vinita had been staying with her parents for the past few months due to strained relations with her husband.

They alleged she killed her daughter due to a bad mental state.