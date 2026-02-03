UP: Woman kills self after argument with parents in Etawah

Etawah (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide here on Tuesday after she had an argument with her parents, police said.

Bakewar police station in-charge Vipin Malik said the incident took place in Niwadi Kalan village, when Radha went outside the village in the morning and jumped into a well.

Her brother noticed and raised an alarm, following which family members and villagers rushed to the spot and pulled her out. However, she had already died by the time she was rescued, police said.

The girl's father, Hari Shankar, informed the police, who reached the spot and questioned family members and villagers. Preliminary inquiry suggests that she had an argument with her parents on Monday evening.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.