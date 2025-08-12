UP: Woman kills self by consuming poison over husband's alcohol addiction

Etah (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman allegedly died after consuming poison due to harassment from her alcoholic husband, police said on Tuesday.

The woman is survived by her four children.

According to police, the woman from Hatsari village in the Aliganj area had married Sujeet around 10 years ago. The couple had one son and three daughters after marriage.

Her parental home is in Badaun district, the police said.

The woman's father, Suresh, told police that a few years into the marriage, her husband developed a severe alcohol addiction.

He allegedly abandoned his responsibilities toward the home and children and would often assault his wife in an inebriated state, police further said.

Despite repeated attempts by family members to intervene, his behaviour did not change, her father claimed.

According to Suresh, a recent quarrel between the couple over Sujeet's drinking habits escalated, following which the woman consumed poison at home on Monday evening.

Her in-laws first took her to Etah Medical College and then referred her to a private hospital in Agra, where she died during treatment.

Her father also alleged that after his daughter's death, her in-laws fled the hospital, leaving her body behind.

Aliganj Station House Officer Nirdosh Singh Sengar said, "We received information that a married woman had consumed poison. She was admitted to a private hospital in Agra, where she died during treatment. An investigation is underway."