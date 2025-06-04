UP: Woman kills self in Etah

Etah (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman on Wednesday allegedly hanged herself following an argument in her house in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicated that she had a dispute with her mother-in-law. Distressed by ongoing family tensions, she ended her life in Pasiapur Begumpur village, said Jalesar Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Raghav.

Rachna is survived by her husband Surjeet Kumar and their two sons. She had been married for around 10-12 years.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem, and her family has been informed, the officer said. Further action will be taken based on their statements and post-mortem findings, police added.