UP: Woman, lover arrested for daughter's murder in Kasganj

Etah (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her mother and the latter's paramour in Kasganj district after she found out about their illicit relationship, a senior police officer said on Monday. Both the accused have been arrested.

Kasganj SP Ankita Sharma said the deceased's mother, identified as Yasmin, a resident of Bijthok town, and Rahis Ahmed of Budaun district, were taken into custody following an investigation.

The woman's body was recovered on December 26 near the Ramchitoni canal in the Sungarhi area. The victim was identified as Sabnoor, wife of Jabir, a resident of Kasganj.

SP Sharma said Yasmin had initially lodged lodged a complaint with police accusing Sabnoor's in-laws of killing her for dowry. Given the seriousness of the allegations, the probe was later handed over to the Circle Officer of Sahawar.

During questioning, police found that Yasmin was in a relationship with Rahis. Sabnoor had come to know about the affair and was threatening to disclose it, the SP said.

Fearing exposure, the two allegedly conspired to kill her. After the murder, they dumped her body by the roadside near the Ramchitoni canal and fled with her jewellery to mislead investigators.

Based on information provided by the accused, the police recovered the motorcycle used in the crime and the stolen jewellery.

The police said the sections related to dowry death initially invoked in the FIR have been dropped. The accused have now been booked for murder and sent to jail, they added. PTI COR NAV AKY