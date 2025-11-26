UP: Woman, lover arrested for killing her husband

Balrampur (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Three people, including a woman and her lover, were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and dumping his body here in an orchard, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said the body of Chandrabhan (25) was found on Tuesday in an orchard in Kattyabhari village in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district and the wife had initially lodged a complaint alleging murder.

Police found injury marks on the victim’s neck and face during investigation.

Surveillance inputs led to the detention of the wife, Poonam alias Phula (20), Chandan (20) who is the victim’s cousin, and their friend Suraj (19).

Police said Poonam and Chandan were allegedly in a relationship. On Sunday, Chandrabhan allegedly caught them in a "compromising position" and assaulted Poonam, after which the trio planned to kill him.

On Monday evening, they allegedly got Chandrabhan drunk, took him to the orchard, strangled him and left the body there, the SP said. They were arrested on Tuesday, he said.