UP: Woman, lover held after husband jumped into Yamuna river with four children

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Police have arrested a woman and her lover on Tuesday after her husband along with their four children jumped into Yamuna river, officials said.

According to police, on October 3, Salman (35) had jumped into the river with his children – Mahak (12), Shifa (2), Aman (3), and eight-month-old Inaisha – on Friday after his wife, Khushnuma, allegedly eloped with her lover, Sabir.

Salman and Mahak's bodies were recovered from the river on Sunday, while the other are still missing, police said.

Before taking the extreme step, Salman had sent a video message to his sister holding Khushnuma and Sabir responsible. Police in Kairana area of Shamli district on Tuesday arrested Salman's wife and her lover.

Circle Officer (CO) Shyam Singh said a case has been registered against six people, including Khushnuma and Sabir, following a complaint by Salman's father, Shafiq.

Further investigation and search for the remaining children is underway, police added.