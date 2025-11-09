UP: Woman, lover sentenced to life for husband's murder; sons testify against mother

Agra (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A local court in Agra sentenced a woman, her lover and his friend to life imprisonment for murdering her husband in 2019, with the victim's two minor sons testifying against them, officials said on Sunday.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay K Lal pronounced the verdict on Friday, convicting Kusma Devi, along with her lover, Sunil, and his friend, Dharmveer, for killing her husband, Ramveer (32), in the Dauki police station area.

According to Additional District Government Counsel Pradeep Sharma, the three accused killed Ramveer on February 14, 2019, with a spade. To destroy evidence, they dumped his body in a well near their house.

The FIR in the case was lodged by the victim's uncle, Tika Ram. Police gathered substantial evidence within three months and filed a chargesheet.

During the trial, several witnesses and evidence were presented, including testimony from Ramveer's two sons against their mother and the two other accused.

Based on the evidence and witness statements, the court sentenced all three to life imprisonment.