UP woman, lover sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering 19-yr-old daughter

Bareilly, Feb 26 (PTI) A court here sentenced a widowed woman and her lover to life imprisonment for the murder of the woman’s 19-year-old daughter, an official said on Wednesday.

"The Additional District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Yadav on Tuesday convicted Mukish Vano (38) and Kausar for strangling Usma (19) to death," Government Counsel Sachin Kumar Jaiswal said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them.

The incident took place on August 23, 2024 and a case was registered regarding the matter on the same day.

According to the prosecution, the motive behind the murder was Usma’s opposition to the illicit relationship between Mukish Vano and Kausar.

Jaiswal presented witnesses who testified that Usma was very unhappy with the affair and had often opposed it, leading to physical altercations with her mother.

Mukish Vano even attempted to stage the death as an accident by making knife marks on Usma's neck.