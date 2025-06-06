UP woman marries brother-in-law after husband leaves for Mumbai seeking work

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) In an unusual turn of events in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district, a woman married her brother-in-law with the consent of both families after her husband left for Mumbai to search for work, officials said Friday.

The wedding took place on Thursday at the camp office of the Chairman of the Nagar Panchayat in Hariharpur, Ravindra Pratap Shahi.

Shahi said that Khushboo had married Kallu in Hariharpur six months ago. However, a mother after their wedding, he moved to Mumbai in search of work. In the meantime, she grew closer to her brother-in-law, Amit.

When the family learned of their relationship, she and Amit eloped. They were later brought back home by relatives but the couple insisted on staying together. Efforts were made by people close to them to mediate, even Shahi was involved to mediate the matters.

However, the couple didn't agree and Shahi then facilitated their wedding at his office in the presence of family members and local leaders.

Amit solemnized the marriage by applying vermilion on Khushboo. Her husband chose not to attend the wedding and reportedly disassociated himself from the matter. Local representatives and councillors witnessed the ceremony, Shahi said.