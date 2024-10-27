UP: Woman molested by coach attendant in train

Ballia(UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A woman passenger on board the Gondia-Barauni Express train was allegedly molested by a coach attendant, railway officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on October 22 after the train departed from the Ballia railway station, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Station House Officer (SHO) of Ballia GRP, Vivekanand said, "A young woman from Motihari district, Bihar, was allegedly molested and harassed by coach attendant Rakesh Kumar Srivastava while she was asleep on her berth." The victim promptly reported the incident to the railway police on the train itself.

A case was initially registered at the Chhapra GRP police station on October 24 based on the complaint.

The case has since been transferred to the Ballia GRP on Saturday for further investigation, the SHO added. PTI COR CDN DV DV