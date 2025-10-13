UP: Woman, mother held for killing elderly grandmother over harassment

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman and her mother were arrested for allegedly hacking her elderly grandmother to death with an axe, police said on Monday.

The accused stuffed the 80-year-old woman's body in a sack, carried it on a bicycle and disposed of it outside their village, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on September 26 in Buidharpur village in PP Ganj Police Station area.

The accused, Khushi Kumari (20), is Uttara Devi's daughter from her first marriage in West Bengal. Khushi's grandmother would often mistreat her over her origins and call her 'Bengalin'.

On September 26, Khushi allegedly attacked her grandmother, while she was sleeping, with an axe. Her mother was not at home at the time of the incident.

Upon returning, Uttara Devi assisted in disposing of the body, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava told reporters that they have initially registered an FIR against unknown persons after the body was discovered. During the investigation, they suspected the woman's family members, who later confessed to the crime.

Khushi told the police that her grandmother mentally harassed and mistreated her due to her origins.

Police also recovered the murder weapon, hidden in cow dung and the bicycle used for transporting the body.

ASP Srivastava said that both accused have been sent to jail, and further legal proceedings are underway.