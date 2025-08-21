UP woman murdered, body found in bushes in Haryana's Karnal; brother among 2 held

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) A woman from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli was murdered allegedly by her brother and cousin, who dumped her body in bushes in Karnal's Indri, police said on Thursday.

Both the accused have been arrested and remanded to two-days of police custody by a court in Karnal on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the woman's body was found lying in the bushes in Indri. She was later identified as Kairana resident.

The police said the body of the woman, aged around 20, was first spotted by some people on Garhi Birbal-Umarpur road in Indri after which the police were informed.

Indri SHO Inspector Vipin Kumar on Thursday said the woman's brother and her cousin have been arrested in the case after the police during investigations got clues regarding their involvement.

"The woman's parents had died earlier. She also has three sisters. The brother of the murdered woman used to take care of her. She had got married a couple of years back, but her marriage did not work.

"During questioning, her brother said that he was not happy with her wayward ways. A few days ago, he told her that he will take her to Ludhiana where he intended to do some business. As per his claims, thinking that she will give up her wayward ways, he decided to take her along with his cousin accompanying them in a vehicle.

"However, while enroute, she quarreled with her brother. She was then strangled by the accused," the SHO said.

Police said the accused told them that they had killed her while enroute.

Exact location where the crime took place before the body was thrown in Indri is being investigated, police said. PTI SUN NB NB