UP: Woman, partner held for husband's murder in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A woman and her partner were arrested here on Friday in connection with the murder of her husband who opposed their relationship, a police official said.

The murder took place in Kindipur area of Sultanpur district early on Thursday, he said.

In a press conference, Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh said, "One Mahesh was murdered in Kindipur area under Chanda police station limits in the early hours of Thursday. Examination of call records and technical surveillance revealed that the victim's wife Pooja and her partner Jaishankar were involved." The ASP said the duo planned and executed the murder as Mahesh opposed their relationship.

Giving details of the crime, he said, "On Wednesday night, Jaishankar took Mahesh with him and offered him alcohol. Once Mahesh was heavily intoxicated, Jaishankar called Pooja to the scene. He then slit Mahesh's throat with a knife, while Pooja struck him on the chest with a brick." Both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail, the ASP added. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK