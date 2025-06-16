UP woman points revolver at petrol pump worker after argument, booked

Hardoi (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A woman allegedly pointed a licensed revolver at a petrol pump employee during an argument here, prompting the police to initiate legal proceedings in the case, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place at a petrol pump on Sandi Road in Bilgram town on Sunday night.

An argument broke out when an employee at the petrol pump, Rajneesh Kumar, asked a family, who had arrived for CNG refuelling, to step out of their car as a safety measure. During the altercation that followed, a male member of the family, assisted by two women from the group, allegedly pushed and assaulted Rajneesh. The younger of the women then allegedly went back to the car, pulled out a licensed revolver and aimed it at the petrol pump employee's chest, police said.

Rajneesh alleged that the woman threatened him by saying, "I'll shoot you so many times that your family won't be able to recognise you." The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the pump, they said.

Following the incident, the petrol pump employee filed a complaint with Bilgram police.

In his complaint, Rajneesh stated that he had asked the occupants of the car to step out purely for safety reasons.

He identified the woman who brandished the weapon and used abusive language as Surish Khan alias Ariba, daughter of Ehsaan Khan. He also accused Ehsaan Khan and his wife Husnabano of physically assaulting him.

Bilgram Circle Officer Ravi Prakash Singh said that an FIR has been registered.

"Police have seized the licensed revolver and 25 live cartridges," he said.

"The case has been registered based on the written complaint received from the victim. The accused individuals have been questioned, and a detailed investigation is underway," said CO Singh.