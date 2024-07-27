UP: Woman raped on pretext of black magic rituals

Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was arrested here in Uttar Pradesh on Friday for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of black magic rituals, police said.

Dinesh Chaurasia was arrested after a case was registered at the Ramgarh Tal police station, they said.

He had told the 42-year-old woman that her household issues would be resolved and illness cured through black magic, Ramgarh Tal police station SHO Chitvan Kumar Singh said.

Desperate to get rid of her problems, the woman invited him to her house, the official said and added that she was alone at her house on the day of the incident.

She was drugged and raped, and the accused also stole money and jewellery, he said.

The woman reported the crime on Thursday and the case was registered on the basis of a complaint from her husband. On Friday, Chaurasia was arrested, the SHO said. PTI COR NAV ANB ANB