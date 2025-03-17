UP: Woman scolded for applying colour to father-in-law on Holi, kills herself

Ballia, Mar 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district after consuming a poisonous substance following a scolding from her mother-in-law for applying colour to the father-in-law on Holi, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Trikalpur village under the Sahatwar police station area.

According to police, Dhanawati Devi (30) consumed poison after the confrotnation. Her family members rushed her to a local hospital, where she died later in the evening.

Sahatwar Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Pathak said on Monday that police had taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

He said the woman took the extreme step after being reprimanded by her mother-in-law over the Holi incident. PTI COR KIS TIR TIR