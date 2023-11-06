UP woman sentenced to life imprisonment for burning her husband to death

Sambhal (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for burning her husband to death, a government advocate said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the woman.

Assistant District Government Council Harish Saini said that in April 2019, Satya Veer Singh (25) was set ablaze by his wife Prem alias Nanhee by pouring petrol over his quilt, while he was sleeping in the Vicheta village under Kurh Fatehgarh police station, Other members of the house had gone out to harvest wheat.

Harveer Singh, the brother of the deceased, had told the court that Prem used to hurl racist comments at her husband, due to which there were frequent arguments between them.

Saini said that Additional District Judge Ashok Kumar Yadav had reserved the judgement on November 4. On Monday, he held Prem guilty, and sentenced her to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on her.

In case of non-payment of the fine, she will have to face two years of additional imprisonment. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK MNK