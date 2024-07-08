UP: Woman shot dead, 3 family members injured in late-night attack

Unnao (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman was shot dead at home here in the early hours of Monday while her husband and two others of the family were injured when a young man and two accomplices broke in and attacked them, police said.

They said the 22-year-old attacker, Anurag Pal, later shot himself dead with a countrymade pistol. While local people claimed that Pal had feelings for the daughter of the woman killed in the raid, police said the exact cause could be ascertained only after a probe.

The incident took place in Godiyan Kheda village under the Fatehpur Chaurasi police station area around 3 am.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prem Chandra said Phoolkumari (48), her husband Puttilal (53) and two others of the family, including daughter Reshu, were rushed to a hospital with injuries but Phoolkumari died.

The condition of the rest was stated to be stable, he said.

The officer said Pal was later found dead near the village and a countrymade pistol lay near him. Villagers claimed that he committed suicide after the attack.

Quoting Reshu, police said that three people broke in while they were asleep on the roof and started firing at them and attacked them with sharp weapons. PTI COR ABN IJT