UP: Woman, sister electrocuted at home in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman and her sister were electrocuted after coming in contact with a high-tension immersion rod used to heat water at their home here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Rampuri locality when Nidhi accidentally came in contact with the immersion rod, and in an attempt to rescue her, her younger sister Laxmi (19) also suffered an electric shock, a senior police officer said.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Bablu Kumar Verma said that on receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and took necessary action.

The bodies were not sent for post-mortem and handed over to the family on their request, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal visited the bereaved family to offer condolences.