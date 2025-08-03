UP: Woman, son killed as 2 cars collide in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A man and his mother were killed in a head-on collision between two cars on National Highway-74, while his wife sustained injuries, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 8 am near Chakshahjani village, when two cars collided head-on, causing one of the vehicles to mount the road divider, Circle Officer (Dhampur) Abhay Kumar Pandey stated.

Chandrashekhar (30), a resident of Roorkee in Uttarakhand, and his mother Madhavi Bhatt (55) died in the crash while his wife, Preeti, was injured and is currently undergoing treatment, Pandey added.

Amarjeet, the driver of the second car, has been taken into custody, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI CORR ABN ABN MPL MPL