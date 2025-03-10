UP: Woman stabbed to death in Gonda, 4 including husband detained

Gonda (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district with the police detaining four people including her husband, officials said on Monday.

Her body was found in an orchard outside the village and has been sent for post mortem, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP (East) Manoj Kumar Rawat said Sakina, from Bishrampur village, had married Mohammad Naseem, a resident of Balrampur district, around one and a half years ago.

After the marriage, she continued living with her husband at her maternal home. Her body was found a short distance from her house on Sunday night, he said.

Rawat said senior police officers, a dog squad and forensic team, inspected the crime scene. Knife wounds were found on the woman's neck.

Police said they have detained the woman's mother and husband for questioning.

"Four teams have been formed to investigate the case. Law and order at the site remains normal, and further legal proceedings are underway," he said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ