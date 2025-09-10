UP woman strangles 3 daughters to death, commits suicide after domestic dispute

Baghpat (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A woman allegedly strangled her three young daughters to death before taking her own life by hanging on Tuesday, police here said.

The deceased have been identified as Tej Kumari, also known as Maya (29), and her daughters Gunjan (7), Keto (2), and Meera (4 months).

Vijay Kumar, Circle Officer of Baraut, told PTI that the police received information regarding the incident late on Tuesday evening in Tikri village under the Doghat police station limits.

Maya originally hailed from Jalandhar, Punjab. She was married to Vikas Kashyap, a resident of Tikri who operates a tourist bus in Delhi. Preliminary inquiries suggest that following a dispute with her husband, the woman locked herself inside a room. She first strangled her three daughters and then hanged herself using a dupatta from a ceiling fan, police said.

At the time of the incident, her husband was sleeping under a tree outside the house, they said.

Later, when Vikas tried to open the room door and found it locked, he alerted the police. Upon reaching the scene, officers broke down the door and found the bodies of the three children on a cot and Maya hanging from the fan.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai also visited the incident spot at night, along with other officers.

He told reporters that the couple allegedly had a dispute over the woman wanting to move to the city for the education of their children.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.