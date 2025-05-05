UP: Woman sub-inspector dismissed after conviction in corruption case

Meerut (UP), May 5 (PTI) A woman sub-inspector has been dismissed from service here following her conviction in an old corruption case, a senior police official said on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Meerut Range) Kalanidhi Naithani said the sub-inspector, Amrita Yadav, was sacked following her conviction under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and her termination came into effect on May 4.

In 2017, while posted at Kotwali police station in Meerut, Yadav was accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for dropping serious charges from a case.

She was caught red-handed by an anti-corruption team at Budhana Gate police outpost.

A case was registered against her, and after investigation, the matter was sent to court.

On September 5, 2024, a trial court found Yadav guilty and sentenced her to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 75,000. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ