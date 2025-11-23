UP: Woman, teenage son killed after being hit by dumper truck

Hathras (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A woman and her teenage son were killed after being hit by a dumper truck here on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Nagla Hema area under the Hathras Gate police station limits, when the victims were returning home after praying at a local temple, police said.

According to officials, Lalitesh Sharma (40), who worked as a shiksha mitra and her 14-year-old son, Uday Sharma, were walking when a dumper hit them. Locals rushed the severely injured mother and son to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The family hailed originally from Nagla Gopal in Aligarh district but had been living in Nagla Hema for a long time, police said.

Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

"A woman and her son died after coming under a dumper truck in Nagla Hema. The dumper has been seized and the driver detained. Further action will be taken on the basis of the complaint," he added. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD