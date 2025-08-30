UP: Woman tries to immolate herself, claims police failed to catch her rapist

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A woman tried to immolate herself by pouring petrol on her body in the tehsil premises of Modinagar in Ghaziabad district, accusing the police of not taking proper action against the man who allegedly raped her, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday when the woman tried to take her own life. The police immediately reached the scene and snatched the lighter from her hands as she was trying to set her clothes on fire.

The woman was immediately taken to the Community Health Centre in Modinagar, where she was discharged after being administered first aid.

According to the woman, the accused allegedly raped her a few months ago on the pretext of marriage. She alleged he had ended all communication with her after two years of physical harassment.

She further claimed he fractured her hand when he assaulted her. Following the woman's complaint, the police registered a case of rape and assault almost two months ago; however, the accused was not arrested.

The woman accused the police outpost in charge of colluding with the accused. A few days ago, she warned the police that if the accused was not arrested within 48 hours, she would commit suicide.

Subsequently, the police on Thursday charged the accused with disturbing the peace. However, the woman claimed that the police acted negligently for nearly two months, and that the charges should have been for rape, not merely disturbing the peace.

Explaining the charges, DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari on Saturday informed that the accused, identified as Neeraj Goel, is a snacks factory owner in Modinagar. He had obtained anticipatory bail from the Allahabad High Court, which is why he was charged with a breach of peace. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL