UP: Woman, two daughters consume poison over family dispute in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A 40-year-old widow and her two minor daughters allegedly consumed a poisonous substance following a monetary dispute with her brother-in-law, police said on Thursday.

The trio is out of danger.

Circle Officer Satyendra Tiwari said the incident took place on Wednesday night in Mauli village under the West Sharira police station area.

The woman, Anju Devi, allegedly mixed poison in wheat flatbread and fed it to her daughters, Kamla Devi (17) and Vimla Devi (16), before consuming it herself.

Upon receiving information, family members rushed them to a private hospital in Champaha Bazaar, where they are undergoing treatment, Tiwari said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Anju's husband had died around 10 years ago and she had an argument with her brother-in-law, Rajendra, over financial transactions on Wednesday, the officer said.

A detailed probe is underway, and legal action will be initiated based on the findings, the police said.