UP woman 'weds' Lord Krishna after 'miracle' at Vrindavan temple

Budaun (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman here married a statue of Lord Krishna after a gold ring "miraculously" fell into her palms at a temple in Vrindavan, her father has claimed The "miracle" happened around three months ago at the Banke Bihari Temple in the city associated with Lord Krishna's birth.

Pinki Sharma, a postgraduate in English from a Chandausi college, belongs to a deeply religious farming family.

Her father, Suresh Chandra Sharma, a small farmer, said the family has been visiting Vrindavan for at least four years and worshipping every day at home.

"We always prayed for a suitable groom for Pinki, who was looking for a job after completing her post-graduation," he said. "But … She said her marriage would happen only when Krishna would wish." According to Suresh Chandra, that wish was manifested during the family's recent trip to Vrindavan.

"Pinki was standing before Banke Bihari with her palms open when a ring fell into her hands with the prasad. She took it as a divine sign that Krishna had chosen her," he claimed.

The supposed intervention was enough for Pinki to ask her parents to stop looking for a groom for her. On Saturday night, they honoured her wish to "marry" the god.

Around 100-150 villagers formed the 'baraat' and brought an idol of Krishna to Pinki's home.

A pandal was set up, Hindu marriage rituals were performed, and a meal was served. Pinki garlanded the idol and made seven rounds around the fire.

"I have left everything to Krishna. Whatever happens now will be as he wishes," Pinki told PTI.

Suresh Chandra said that though he is hard up for money, he may arrange for a small house for her in Vrindavan.

Pinki, the fourth of five siblings, is currently staying with her elder sister and brother-in-law, whom the family symbolically treated as the "groom's side" during the "wedding." PTI COR CDN VN VN