UP: Woman's body found hanging from ceiling at home, family alleges in-laws' role

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) The body of a woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in a village here, with her family alleging that she was killed by her in-laws for not giving birth to a son, police said on Friday.

The woman, Himanshi, lived with her husband and his family in Ghari Sakhvat village under the Budhana police station area.

"Himanshi's body was found hanging from the ceiling in her in-laws' house on Thursday night. Based on a complaint lodged by her father, we have registered a case against her husband Bhagat Singh, his brother Surat Singh, father Lehri, and mother Shakuntala," Station House Officer (SHO) Anand Dev Mishra said.

In his complaint, Himanshi's father alleged that his daughter was consistently harassed by her in-laws for not giving birth to a son and was murdered by them. Himanshi had two daughters with Bhagat Singh, whom she married on December 6, 2020, the SHO said.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and Lehri has been taken into custody for interrogation.