UP: Woman's body found in Mathura jungle identified; family accuses husband of murder

Mathura (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A woman who was found dead in a forest near a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district has been identified, with her family accusing her husband of murder after years of domestic violence, police said on Thursday.

Hakim Singh, a resident of Matholi, identified the body as that of his daughter, Rachna, according to SP City Arvind Kumar.

Rachna was discovered in the jungle near Dhaurera village, under the Vrindavan Kotwali area.

"According to Singh, Rachna was married to Ravi, a resident of Bhadaul village in the Chhata area. Her husband was an alcoholic who often physically abused her, blaming her for not bearing a child after five years of marriage," Kumar said.

"On Tuesday, Ravi informed Rachna's family that she had been missing for three days and could not be found despite efforts to contact her. He claimed there was no response when he called her," he added.

"Police recovered a large bag of bangles near the victim's body, but her mobile phone was missing. An earbud was found in her ear," Kumar said.

During initial questioning, Ravi stated that he had bought a large quantity of bangles from the market a day earlier to help Rachna start selling them.

The victim's family has alleged that Ravi frequently subjected her to violence and has now disappeared. The police are actively searching for him.

The victim's body has undergone a post-mortem examination and has been handed over to her family. The investigation into the case is ongoing, the officer said. PTI COR KIS ARD ARD