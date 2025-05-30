UP: Woman's body found stuffed inside suitcase in Hapur

Hapur (UP), May 30 (PTI) A woman's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase along a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Friday, police said.

Police suspect the woman was killed at another location and her body was later dumped in the canal to conceal the crime.

According to officials, the suitcase was first spotted by locals in the morning in Sikheda village in the Pilkhuwa area, who then informed the police.

A woman's body was found inside when the suitcase was opened, the police said, adding that she is yet to be identified. Preliminary observations suggest the body is around seven to eight days old.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to ascertain the woman's identity, Pilkhuwa Station House Officer (SHO) Patneesh Kumar said. He said footage from CCTV cameras installed along the highway is being reviewed, and inquiries have been made in nearby police stations for any missing person reports matching the description.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar visited the spot and directed Circle Officer Anita Chauhan and the local police to expedite the identification process.

This is the second such incident in the district in recent months. Earlier, a woman's body was found in a suitcase near Nizampur village along NH-09 in Hapur Kotwali Nagar area. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ