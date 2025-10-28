UP: Woman's body with burnt face found in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) The naked body of a woman with her face severely burnt was recovered here on Monday evening, with police saying that efforts are on to ascertain her identity.

According to the police, around 5 pm on Monday, in Reevan village of the Maudaha area, some shepherds saw the body of the woman who is in her 30s.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and collected evidence with the forensic team and sent the body for post-mortem.

Circle Officer (CO) of Maudaha Vinita Chahal said that efforts are being made to identify the woman.